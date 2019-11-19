See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Internal Medicine
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Jordanides works at Dennis Jordanides, M.D., Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newport Beach Office
    500 Superior Ave Ste 135, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2019
    This man is not only the best Dr, who knows his Stuff. He is kind, up front, and very secure in his suggestions, I would say he saved my life many times and know my Grandson. Thank you, and the above statement is not how I have been treated and I take Lorazapam, due to serious Health condition and he has been great to help me and work on what is best for me. People are a hard judge. God bless you Dr J. Sandy Crabb.
    Sandy Crabb — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Greek
    • 1285638031
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Jordanides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordanides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jordanides has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jordanides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jordanides works at Dennis Jordanides, M.D., Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jordanides’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordanides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordanides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordanides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordanides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

