Dr. Dennis Johnson, MD

Surgical Oncology
Overview

Dr. Dennis Johnson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in York, PA. 

Dr. Johnson works at WellSpan Surgical Oncology in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WellSpan Surgical Oncology
    25 Monument Rd Ste 295, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 812-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
  • WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Oct 15, 2020
    I was one of Dr. Johnson's rare cases of pancreatic surgery. Although I was more than nervous he reassured me that he knew the problem and that we would tackle it head on. He made sure that I was well aware of the procedure. And as well very comfortable before and after the procedure. He's very well educated. And if you decide to select him as your doctor you are in some of the best hands. Thank you Dr. Johnson!
    About Dr. Dennis Johnson, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1164429353
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at WellSpan Surgical Oncology in York, PA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

