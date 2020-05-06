Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy&Asthma Care Specialists3801 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 892-7735
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Jerome for going on 10 years. When he closed his office in Huntington Beach (my town) and moved all of his patients to his Los Alamitos office, I followed him because he is an excellent doctor. He spends time explaining my condition & answering any and all questions I may have. His staff is awesome & I’d refer my friends and family to him.
About Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Hosp Med Ctr
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.