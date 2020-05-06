See All Allergists & Immunologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Jerome works at Allergy&Asthma Care Specialists in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy&Asthma Care Specialists
    3801 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 892-7735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Angioedema
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Angioedema

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Reaction
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Desensitization
Deviated Septum
Eosinophilia
Food Allergy
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Xolair® Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Jerome for going on 10 years. When he closed his office in Huntington Beach (my town) and moved all of his patients to his Los Alamitos office, I followed him because he is an excellent doctor. He spends time explaining my condition & answering any and all questions I may have. His staff is awesome & I’d refer my friends and family to him.
    Anne Coble — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Education & Certifications

    • Meml Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Jerome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jerome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerome works at Allergy&Asthma Care Specialists in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jerome’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

