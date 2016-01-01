Dr. Dennis Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
-
1
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care100 Hospital Ln Ste 210, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob?
About Dr. Dennis Jacob, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245262054
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- McMaster U|West Res Care Sys
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jacob using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.