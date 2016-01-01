Overview

Dr. Dennis Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Nitesh Gadeela, MD, MBBS in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

