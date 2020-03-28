Overview

Dr. Dennis Hughes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

