Overview

Dr. Dennis Holmes, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with Breast Surgery - University of Southern California



Dr. Holmes works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.