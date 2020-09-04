See All Vascular Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Dennis Havens, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Havens, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with U Ky Mc|University Of New Mexico Hospital|University Of New Mexico Hospital

Dr. Havens works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 502, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Dennis Havens, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Vascular Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1558301853
1558301853
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Ky Mc|University Of New Mexico Hospital|University Of New Mexico Hospital
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dennis Havens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Havens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Havens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Havens works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Havens’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Havens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

