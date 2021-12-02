Overview

Dr. Dennis Hart, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Center and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hart works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.