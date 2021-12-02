See All Pediatric Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Dennis Hart, MD

Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Hart, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Center and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hart works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 150, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
EMG (Electromyography)
Back Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
EMG (Electromyography)
Back Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Hart and his staff are very caring and professional. I have been to so many doctors trying to get help for my daughter. He is the only doctor who has given me any hope or understanding of her condition and for that I will be forever grateful. I would recommend this office to anyone near and far.
    Kimberly Dennis-Brown — Dec 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Hart, MD
    About Dr. Dennis Hart, MD

    • Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1225094360
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • University Of Texas Health Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hart’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

