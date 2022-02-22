Overview

Dr. Dennis Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Harris works at HEALTHSTAR PHYSICIANS in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.