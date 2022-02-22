Dr. Dennis Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Specialists420 W Morris Blvd Ste 130, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 581-3939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris and his staff are some of the most caring, compassionate medical providers I have ever received care from.
About Dr. Dennis Harris, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477590404
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
