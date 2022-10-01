Overview

Dr. Dennis Han, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Eye Specialist Group, LLC in Munster, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.