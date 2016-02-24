Overview

Dr. Dennis Haack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Haack works at NEIGHBORCARE HEALTH in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.