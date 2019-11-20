Overview

Dr. Dennis Gusman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Gusman works at Hoover Podiatry in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.