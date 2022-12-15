Dr. Dennis Glascock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glascock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Glascock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Glascock, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Glascock works at
Locations
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saint Francis Clinic Farmington515 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glascock?
Dr. Glascock has done a wonderful job of providing care for me regarding my pacemaker. He explains what kind of care I need and why and he is very thorough. He has never rushed through any of my visits and he prepares me for what is next in my care.
About Dr. Dennis Glascock, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1164424461
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Institutions, New Orleans, LA|University Of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, Il
- Methodist Hospitals of Dallas, Dallas, TX
- Dallas-Ft. Worth Medical Center, Grand Prairie, TX
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glascock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glascock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Glascock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Glascock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glascock works at
Dr. Glascock has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glascock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Glascock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glascock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glascock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glascock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.