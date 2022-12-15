Overview

Dr. Dennis Glascock, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Glascock works at Cape Cardiology Group in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.