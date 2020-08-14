Dr. Fry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Fry, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Fry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Newton Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Fry works at
Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. I had the start of PAD and this first procedure went wonderfully. Great staff, excellent nurses and excellent prep and post op staff. I rarely do reviews but felt this was important.
About Dr. Dennis Fry, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1427042449
Education & Certifications
- Butterworth Hospital
- Michigan State University
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Fry works at
