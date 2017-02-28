Dr. Dennis Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Associates PC15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 924-0186
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
I know Dr. Dennis Friedman for years. He is an excellent cardiologis. Very polite,kind and caring doctor. He has done everything that is necessary for my health condition. When my primary doctor gave me referral to meet him I had problem ,but after years that I am older under his health control and advise I do not have any major issue or heart problems. I am very lucky to have such a good heat specialist. I want to thank him here. I appreciate whatever Dr. Friedman has done for me.
About Dr. Dennis Friedman, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1922036359
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.