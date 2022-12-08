Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD
- Neurotology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ear International
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
