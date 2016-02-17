Dr. Evangelatos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Evangelatos works at
Locations
M Brousseau MD & D Evangelatos MD120 S Spalding Dr Ste 403, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (424) 239-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evangelatos used to be my doctor until he became a Concierge Doctor. I was sorry to see him leave and he made the best decision for himself. He is and I am sure is the best Doctor around. I will give him 100 stars. When you went to his office you felt like you were the only patient he had and the most important Thank you Doctor Evagelatos for everything. You are the best. GOOD LUCK Pat Barrett
About Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477588663
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Evangelatos works at
