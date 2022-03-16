Overview

Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Eschete works at Surgical Hospital Management System LLC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.