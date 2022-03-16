See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD

General Surgery
5 (77)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Eschete works at Surgical Hospital Management System LLC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Hospital Management System LLC
    1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Peptic Ulcer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Peptic Ulcer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962681551
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore/Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    Residency
    • LSU--Chief Academic Resident
    Internship
    • LSU Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eschete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eschete has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eschete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eschete works at Surgical Hospital Management System LLC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Eschete’s profile.

    Dr. Eschete has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eschete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Eschete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eschete.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eschete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eschete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

