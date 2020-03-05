Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Abraham Lincoln Illinois School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Dusek works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Orthopedics - South County12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 334-1091Monday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dusek?
Drain fluid from left knee and cortisone injected. Knee sore , slightly swollen and tight last night and Wednesday Sorry to hear that Dr. Dusek will be retiring, great for him! Thank you for all the help and healing! Congrats and enjoy
About Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1073563482
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Florida Shands Teaching Hospital
- University Of Abraham Lincoln Illinois School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dusek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dusek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dusek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dusek works at
Dr. Dusek has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dusek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dusek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dusek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.