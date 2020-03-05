See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Abraham Lincoln Illinois School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Dusek works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Signature Orthopedics - South County
    12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 334-1091
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 05, 2020
    Drain fluid from left knee and cortisone injected. Knee sore , slightly swollen and tight last night and Wednesday Sorry to hear that Dr. Dusek will be retiring, great for him! Thank you for all the help and healing! Congrats and enjoy
    Henry Brown — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073563482
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Florida Shands Teaching Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Abraham Lincoln Illinois School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dusek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dusek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dusek works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dusek’s profile.

    Dr. Dusek has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dusek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dusek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dusek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

