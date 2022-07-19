Dr. Dennis Dunning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Dunning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Dunning, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dunning works at
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 306-6704Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with visit and attentiveness.
About Dr. Dennis Dunning, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508847765
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills
- Spectrum Health/Butterworth Hospital/Michigan State University Program
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunning accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunning has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunning. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.