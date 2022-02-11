Dr. Dennis D'Onofrio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Onofrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis D'Onofrio, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis D'Onofrio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. D'Onofrio works at
Locations
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6723
Chh Primary Care and Wellness76 Watertown Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787 Directions (860) 496-6723
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 678-6723
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr D is a sweetheart, very professional and is very knowledgeable. He's been working with my husband on a wound on his foot and his wound is looking good. Dr D is the only foot doctor I would go to.
About Dr. Dennis D'Onofrio, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1922056951
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
