Dr. Dennis Dey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Dey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They completed their fellowship with Mass Genl Hosp Harvard
Dr. Dey works at
Proactive Pain and Neurology LLC921 Seton Dr Ste F, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 522-0098
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have been a long time ,12+ years, patient of Dr Dey's. I feel lucky to have a Dr that remembers the path to my current treatment as well if not better than I do. At one time I thought attention to the details of my health and extra testing for compliance were a little over the top but as the new reality of pain management has taken place I am glad that I was already there. I hope in the future everyone can find a Doctor as talented and devoted to helping them. PS The staff are top notch.
- Neurology
- English, German
- 1972546364
- Mass Genl Hosp Harvard
- Hahnemann University
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Dey has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
