Dr. Dennis Delpaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Delpaine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Adventist Health Sonora, Mark Twain Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Dr. Delpaine works at
Locations
-
1
Dennis W. Del Paine MD Inc.5309 Carrington Cir, Stockton, CA 95210 Directions (209) 951-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Del Paine..I wish he was also my PCP and dermatologist and podiatrist and everything else!! Hes the best of all drs i've had...and the staff are so professional and caring and friendly...
About Dr. Dennis Delpaine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1851452213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delpaine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delpaine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delpaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delpaine works at
Dr. Delpaine has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delpaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delpaine speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Delpaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delpaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delpaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delpaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.