Overview

Dr. Dennis Delany, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Delany works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Dennis Delany, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1710391065
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Delany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delany works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Delany’s profile.

    Dr. Delany has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

