Overview

Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University Of California San Fran and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Dedecker works at Dr. Dennis L. DeDecker Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.