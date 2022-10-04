Dr. Dennis Cramer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Cramer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Cramer, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cramer works at
Locations
Haider Spine Center Medical Group Inc6276 River Crest Dr Ste A, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 590-4816Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cramer is awesome. He is top flight in compassion and bedside manner. A very skilled surgeon. He has preformed two fusions on me and his work is great. He took my case after another strung me on way too long. Dr Cramer looks at all possible ways to help before surgery. He is meticulous in what he does. You can’t go wrong with him.
About Dr. Dennis Cramer, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Mayfield Clinic and Spine Institute
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cramer works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cramer.
