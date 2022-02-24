See All Psychiatrists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Dennis Cozzens, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Cozzens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.

Dr. Cozzens works at Family Psychiatric Associates in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatric Associates
    4349 Ridgewood Center Dr Ste 101, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 897-8970
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Been seeing him since I was boy now I’m a grown man this doctor is the best of the best and has seen a lifetime of patients ranging all over mental health issues. If you need an expert doctor Cozzens is the best
    Env — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Cozzens, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952470676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    • St Vincent's Hosp & Ctr NY
    Internship
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • WILMINGTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
