Dr. Dennis Cozzens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Family Psychiatric Associates4349 Ridgewood Center Dr Ste 101, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 897-8970Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing him since I was boy now I’m a grown man this doctor is the best of the best and has seen a lifetime of patients ranging all over mental health issues. If you need an expert doctor Cozzens is the best
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hosp & Ctr NY
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- WILMINGTON COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cozzens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cozzens accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozzens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozzens.
