Overview

Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Affiliated Ophthalmologists of Scottsdale Ltd. in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.