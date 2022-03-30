Dr. Dennis Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Collins, MD
Dr. Dennis Collins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Champaign Dental Group6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 423-7846Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
I took my wife for an appointment and she and I couldn't have been happier with Dr. Collins and the staff/nurses. Dr. Collins was exceptionally kind and helpful both with my wife and with me in explaining how everything went via phone while my wife fully awoke from sedation. He's knowledgeable, a good communicator, and it's clear that he cares for his patients. Major props to Dr. Collins and the staff at Digestive Disease Associates.
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- St Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.