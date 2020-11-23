See All Cardiologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Chugh works at Northtowns Cardiology PLLC in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rhonda Miyasaka, MD
Dr. Rhonda Miyasaka, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Rocco, MD
Dr. Michael Rocco, MD
8 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Chonyang Albert, MD
Dr. Chonyang Albert, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northtowns Cardiology PLLC
    190 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 580-3810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chugh?

    Nov 23, 2020
    “I’m very well taken care of by Dr. Chugh and his staff. Excellent customer service. It’s been 8 years now with nothing but a positive experience.” Joe
    Joe Capaccio — Nov 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chugh to family and friends

    Dr. Chugh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chugh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184695058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph's Hospital and Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chugh works at Northtowns Cardiology PLLC in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chugh’s profile.

    Dr. Chugh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Chugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.