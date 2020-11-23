Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Northtowns Cardiology PLLC190 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-3810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
“I’m very well taken care of by Dr. Chugh and his staff. Excellent customer service. It’s been 8 years now with nothing but a positive experience.” Joe
About Dr. Dennis Chugh, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184695058
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital and Mc
- St Joseph's Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
