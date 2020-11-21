Overview

Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chuck works at CHUCK DENNIS M D OFFICE in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.