Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dennis A. Chuck M.d. Inc.1774 Alameda St, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 622-1188
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience withDr. Chuck was the best Dr./ patient experience I have ever had. He was friendly, explained the procedure and and answered questions in a clear and concise manner. I had cataract surgery and and it was painless and quick. His staff is friendly and professional. A well run office. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Chuck
About Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033183413
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuck has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chuck speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuck.
