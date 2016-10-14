Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Chong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
Gary S. Mono D.o. & Dennis Chong M.d.10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 206, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 794-2332
Emergency Medicine Physicians3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5000
Saint Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin Campus8280 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 492-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very sincere professional . Afforded me the opportunity to ask questions concerning the upcoming surgery. Left choices up to me after he delivered his opinion. Arrived early to pre-op area for final consultation & reassurances. Serious man who does his job well.
About Dr. Dennis Chong, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952353435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chong works at
