Dr. Dennis Choat, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Choat, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Fayetteville1260 Highway 54 W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 277-4277
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dennis Choat is a wonderful doctor and a great man. He performed a reverse colonoscopy without complications. His attention to detail in explaining the procedure prior to surgery was excellent. Post-surgery care was top notch. Entire office staff was great. Surgery was in October of 2019, still fine today (2022).
About Dr. Dennis Choat, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346298213
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Med Fdn
- Ga Bapt MC
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
