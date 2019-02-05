See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Chaney works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 829-8770
  2. 2
    Methodist Stone Oak Hospital
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 638-2100
  3. 3
    Christus Santa Rosa Physicians Asc Stone Oak
    502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 499-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2019
    Dr. Marty is the best! He has an amazing bed side manner. You are his top priority and he gives you the absolute best treatment you could want from a Dr! I highly recommend him. Valerie his nurse is amazing! You will have the greatest care ever! Thank you for being a great doctor and fixing both of my feet!
    DeEtte Daniell in Uvalde, TX — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427107028
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaney works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chaney’s profile.

    Dr. Chaney has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

