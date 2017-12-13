Overview

Dr. Dennis Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at DENNIS Y CHAN MD in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis B - Immune Response, Viral Hepatitis and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.