Overview

Dr. Dennis Cesar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Cesar works at Merced Women's Center for Advanced Pelvic Surgery in Merced, CA with other offices in Los Banos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.