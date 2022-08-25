Dr. Dennis Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Carey, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Locations
1
CCMC - Dept of Pediatrics1991 Marcus Ave Ste M100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 472-3750
2
Steven & Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-3290
3
Psych Systems of Suffolk222 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 439-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve used Dr. Carey for two children. He doesn’t rush into unnecessary treatment. He’s caring and compassionate with lots of experience under his belt.
About Dr. Dennis Carey, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1215008305
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carey has seen patients for Short Stature and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
