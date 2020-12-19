Dr. Dennis Cardone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Cardone, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Cardone, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cardone works at
Locations
-
1
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nyu Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 8U, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2192
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardone?
Rarely do I write reviews but I was so impressed with the process. From walking in everything went smoothly, kudos to NYU. The Dr and his staff were very warm, thorough and took the time to explain the mechanics. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Dennis Cardone, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1043224520
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardone works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.