Dr. Dennis Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Campbell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mission Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Novant Health Forsyth Brain and Spine Surgery185 Kimel Park Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-6637
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 255-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Campbell is compassionste, honest and brilliant neuro surgein. Very experienced.
About Dr. Dennis Campbell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003083148
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.