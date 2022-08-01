Overview

Dr. Dennis Campbell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.