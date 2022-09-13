See All Otolaryngologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Burachinsky works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridgewater Plaza II
    245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Ukrainian
NPI Number
  • 1427376698
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
Internship
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burachinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burachinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burachinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burachinsky works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Burachinsky’s profile.

Dr. Burachinsky has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burachinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burachinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burachinsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burachinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burachinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

