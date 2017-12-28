Overview

Dr. Dennis Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at WHS Wound and Skin Healing Center in Washington, PA with other offices in Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.