Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Brenner works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 437-5196
Saint Barnabas Pediatric Specialty Center1 Robertson Dr Ste 22, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (973) 437-5079
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467487512
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)|Schneider Children's Hospital
- Schneider Childrens Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brenner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Short Stature and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
