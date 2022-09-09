Overview

Dr. Dennis Braun, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Braun works at Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania, LLC in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.