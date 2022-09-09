See All Urologists in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Dennis Braun, MD

Urology
2.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Braun, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Braun works at Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania, LLC in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania, LLC
    325 W Germantown Pike Ste 100, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 272-1881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Braun, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659364537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kenyon College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braun works at Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania, LLC in East Norriton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Braun’s profile.

    Dr. Braun has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

