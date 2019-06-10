Overview

Dr. Dennis Booth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Booth works at Northlake Gastroenterology in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.