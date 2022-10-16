See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD

Neurotology
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Bojrab works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Ear Institute Pllc
    30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 617-9627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 16, 2022
    I am a patient , now, for over five years...just the best of the best. I recommend him to all my friends and family..with hearing issues. Without his expertise, I would be totally deaf! He is forthright in his desire to ensure you, the patient, know exactly what he is talking about...in layman's language! Friendly, caring...would like him to be a friend. to invite for dinner! Filomena (Fil) Ponzi
    Filomena (FIL) Ponzi — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114918307
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Butterworth Hospital/Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojrab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bojrab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bojrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bojrab works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bojrab’s profile.

    Dr. Bojrab has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bojrab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojrab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojrab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bojrab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bojrab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

