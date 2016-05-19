Overview

Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Blanchette works at Med Care Consultants in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.