Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD
Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dennis Harold Birenbaum4601 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 453-5500
Texas Hematology Oncology Centers12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 453-5500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome doctor listens to you and acts. He does not waste anytime finding out what your issues. He just tells it like it is and then takes care of it. The very best doctor I have ever EVER had.
About Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. Birenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birenbaum has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birenbaum speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Birenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birenbaum.
