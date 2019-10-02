Overview

Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.



Dr. Birenbaum works at MCKINNEY REGIONAL CANCER CENTER in McKinney, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.