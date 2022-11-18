Overview

Dr. Dennis Bernardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bernardo works at Dennis Bernardo, MD in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.