Overview

Dr. Dennis Bentley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Bentley works at Champaign Dental Group in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.