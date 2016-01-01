Overview

Dr. Dennis Bassetti, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Bassetti works at Heartland Pulmonary Critical Care in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.