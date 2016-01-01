Dr. Dennis Bassetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Dennis Bassetti, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Bassetti works at
Locations
Marge Brewster Center5825 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-0944
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Dennis Bassetti, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245270453
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassetti has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassetti speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bassetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.